Tragedy Strikes: Orchestra Dancer Shot Dead in Jharkhand

In a shocking incident on Sunday afternoon, an orchestra dancer was shot dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Pooja Kumari, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head at her residence in Nartaki Mohalla, near Harihar Chowk.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead by doctors. The police have detained six individuals for interrogation, believing the shooter may be among them, according to Hussainabad police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Kumar Yadav.

The incident has enraged the local community, leading them to block the Japla-Dangwar Road in demand for swift justice. The protest has caused significant traffic disruption as the police, alongside Hussainabad Sub-divisional Police Officer Mohammad Yaqub, continue to investigate the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while the family's statements are being recorded.

