Tragedy Strikes: Orchestra Dancer Shot Dead in Jharkhand

An orchestra dancer named Pooja Kumari was shot dead at her home in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Six suspects have been detained by police as investigations continue. The incident prompted local protests, disrupting traffic, as the community demanded immediate justice for the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on Sunday afternoon, an orchestra dancer was shot dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Pooja Kumari, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head at her residence in Nartaki Mohalla, near Harihar Chowk.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead by doctors. The police have detained six individuals for interrogation, believing the shooter may be among them, according to Hussainabad police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Kumar Yadav.

The incident has enraged the local community, leading them to block the Japla-Dangwar Road in demand for swift justice. The protest has caused significant traffic disruption as the police, alongside Hussainabad Sub-divisional Police Officer Mohammad Yaqub, continue to investigate the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while the family's statements are being recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

