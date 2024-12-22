Left Menu

Desperate Struggle: Dallewal's 27-Day Fast for Farmers

Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his critical fast-unto-death for the 27th day, demanding legal MSP guarantees. Doctors warn of his unstable condition, risking cardiac arrest. Former CM Channi visits him, rallying support. Candle marches planned nationwide on December 24, urging farmer rights recognition.

Veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health condition has become critical as his fast-unto-death enters its 27th day. Doctors at the Khanauri border protest site, where 70-year-old Dallewal is situated, caution that he faces the risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure due to prolonged starvation.

On Sunday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced that Dallewal's weakened immunity prevented him from appearing on stage. His vital organs, including his liver and kidneys, are suffering, and he is hemodynamically unstable, requiring ICU care, according to the attending medics from '5 Rivers Heart Association'.

Supporting Dallewal's plea for legal MSP guarantees, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited him, while plans for nationwide candle marches on December 24 and a symbolic hunger strike on December 26 emphasize widespread backing for the farmers' cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

