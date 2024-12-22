Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Assault of Couple in Love
A couple was tied to a pole and brutally beaten in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. A video of the incident circulated widely online, prompting local police to investigate its authenticity. The male victim is reportedly from the Sakra area. Authorities are looking into the group behind the attack.
A shocking incident has unfolded in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where a couple in love was subjected to a brutal assault. Police sources confirmed on Sunday that the pair was tied to a pole and mercilessly beaten by a group of people.
A video capturing the distressing event went viral on social media, which led to an immediate inquiry by law enforcement. Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rural), Vidya Sagar, informed the media, stating, 'We are currently verifying the authenticity of the video, which appears to feature a male victim from the Sakra area.'
The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the community, with local authorities under pressure to identify those responsible swiftly. In response, the relevant police station has been tasked with a thorough investigation into the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
