A Saudi doctor is under investigation by German authorities after being identified as the suspect in a deadly car attack in a Christmas market in Magdeburg, where five people were killed. Details emerged that the suspect, who arrived in Germany in 2006, had permanent residency.

The suspect's anti-Islamic stance and his online support for the far-right AfD party place him outside the usual profile for such attacks, noted German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. Described as brutal, his previous threats to medical association members had previously put him under surveillance.

The attack has reignited the debate over migration in Germany, with right-wing figures using the incident to criticize Europe's immigration policies. As panic looms ahead of early elections, authorities are urged to address security gaps and migration concerns.

