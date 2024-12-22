Turbulent Love: Violent Encounter in Muzaffarnagar Hotel
A woman allegedly attacked and mutilated her male friend with a sharp weapon in a Muzaffarnagar hotel after a dispute over his engagement to another woman. The man is in serious condition at a hospital. The couple had been in a relationship for eight years, but opposition from the man's family led to a tragic confrontation.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar, a woman allegedly used a sharp weapon to attack her male companion, seriously injuring him, due to a dispute over his engagement to another woman. The attack took place in a hotel on Sunday.
The local police, upon receiving the information, promptly arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the district hospital. He remains in a critical condition, undergoing medical treatment.
The couple, both from a village in the Charthawal police station area, had been involved for eight years. Despite this, the man's family arranged his marriage to another woman, leading to a violent confrontation. The woman has been detained for questioning by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemns Russian attacks on St. Nicholas Day
Hotels in Assam's Barak Valley not to host Bangladesh nationals till attacks on Hindus stop
SAD Leaders Demand Justice After Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal
Tensions Rise After ISKCON Temple Attack in Bangladesh
Delhi CM Atishi Advocates Political Engagement