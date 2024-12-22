Left Menu

Turbulent Love: Violent Encounter in Muzaffarnagar Hotel

A woman allegedly attacked and mutilated her male friend with a sharp weapon in a Muzaffarnagar hotel after a dispute over his engagement to another woman. The man is in serious condition at a hospital. The couple had been in a relationship for eight years, but opposition from the man's family led to a tragic confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar, a woman allegedly used a sharp weapon to attack her male companion, seriously injuring him, due to a dispute over his engagement to another woman. The attack took place in a hotel on Sunday.

The local police, upon receiving the information, promptly arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the district hospital. He remains in a critical condition, undergoing medical treatment.

The couple, both from a village in the Charthawal police station area, had been involved for eight years. Despite this, the man's family arranged his marriage to another woman, leading to a violent confrontation. The woman has been detained for questioning by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

