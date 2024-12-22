Turbulent Love: Violent Encounter in Muzaffarnagar Hotel

In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar, a woman allegedly used a sharp weapon to attack her male companion, seriously injuring him, due to a dispute over his engagement to another woman. The attack took place in a hotel on Sunday.

The local police, upon receiving the information, promptly arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the district hospital. He remains in a critical condition, undergoing medical treatment.

The couple, both from a village in the Charthawal police station area, had been involved for eight years. Despite this, the man's family arranged his marriage to another woman, leading to a violent confrontation. The woman has been detained for questioning by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)