Illegal Firecracker Unit Blaze in Burari Leaves Five Injured
A fire broke out in an illegal firecracker factory in Delhi's Burari area, seriously injuring five people, including three with severe burns. The ground floor housed the illegal unit whereas the first floor had residences. The fire has been attributed to stored explosives.
A devastating explosion rocked an illegal firecracker factory in Delhi's Burari area on Sunday, leaving five individuals severely injured, including three with critical burns. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) sprang into action as the fire spread, with a firefighter sustaining injuries while containing the blaze.
According to DFS chief Atul Garg, the explosion ignited on the ground floor of a building in Pradhan Enclave, where illegal firecracker manufacturing was underway. Homes on the first floor were quickly evacuated, avoiding further tragedy. Five fire tenders were dispatched promptly and the operation is ongoing.
Injury reports include Himanshu, 27, with nearly 100% burns, and others like Anand, Ravi Prakash, and Vijay Pandey sustaining significant injuries. All were rushed to Burari Hospital, with some referred to LNJP Hospital for advanced care. Police are investigating the origins of the fire, suspected to have started with wedding-related items stored in the facility.
