Bank Heist Shocks Chinhat: Lockers Emptied
Several lockers at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow were found broken and contents missing on Sunday. Suspected robbers breached the bank via an adjacent empty plot. Police have formed six teams for the investigation. The bank assures cooperation and highlights its security commitments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:57 IST
An audacious robbery at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow has left several lockers emptied, police reported, shaking the local community.
Thieves allegedly accessed the bank's interior by creating a wall entry from an adjacent vacant plot, the bank manager suggested, hinting at a well-planned heist.
Law enforcement has mobilized six teams to pursue the suspects, while the bank pledges to assist authorities and assures its patrons of insurance coverage and commitment to safety protocols.
