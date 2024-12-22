Bank Heist Shocks Chinhat: Lockers Emptied

An audacious robbery at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow has left several lockers emptied, police reported, shaking the local community.

Thieves allegedly accessed the bank's interior by creating a wall entry from an adjacent vacant plot, the bank manager suggested, hinting at a well-planned heist.

Law enforcement has mobilized six teams to pursue the suspects, while the bank pledges to assist authorities and assures its patrons of insurance coverage and commitment to safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)