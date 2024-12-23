Left Menu

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand has declined a proposal by the Cook Islands to issue its own passports and citizenship. The Cook Islands, self-governing yet in free association with New Zealand, could discuss full independence to access those rights. Discussions on future independence are encouraged and may be decided by referendum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 05:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 05:42 IST
In a move loaded with political implications, New Zealand has rejected the Cook Islands' proposal for issuing its own passports and citizenship. Despite their self-governing status, the Cook Islands remain in free association with New Zealand, a dynamic that bars them from attaining full citizenship rights.

A spokesperson for New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, stated that only fully independent nations can issue their own passports, hold United Nations membership, and other sovereign privileges. The Cook Islands must attain independence to claim these rights.

The Cook Islands, spread across 15 islands, have been self-governing yet tied to New Zealand for nearly 60 years. The New Zealand citizenship they enjoy has complex ties, affecting areas from international relations to disaster responses. The conversation about independence, which could lead to a Cook Islands passport, is encouraged but would require a referendum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

