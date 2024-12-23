Delhi BJP MLAs Push for CAG Report Disclosure

Seven BJP MLAs have intensified their push for transparency by approaching the Delhi High Court to compel the tabling of 14 crucial Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. These reports pertain to the city administration and are yet to be presented before the assembly, sparking repeated legal interventions by the legislators.

The matter was brought up by senior counsel before a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. Despite a previous writ petition on the matter, the legislators argue that the reports remain unsubmitted, hindering oversight and accountability in the city administration.

The urgency of the MLAs' request is underscored by looming elections, which may prevent further assembly sessions. The petitioners, led by Opposition leader Vijender Gupta, seek a court directive for prompt governmental action to address this oversight issue, ensuring the reports are received and reviewed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)