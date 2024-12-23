Left Menu

Manipur Police Recruits Bolster Force Amidst Regional Crisis

Nearly 2,000 Manipur Police recruits have completed a rigorous training program at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy, bolstering the state's security forces amidst ongoing violence. The program emphasized endurance, tactical training, and national integration to prepare recruits for high-risk environments.

After completing a comprehensive training program at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy, nearly 2,000 Manipur Police recruits are now ready to bolster the security efforts in the violence-stricken northeastern state. The intensified training was necessitated by ongoing law and order challenges, an official revealed.

The ceremony, attended by Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister N Biren Singh, marked the culmination of a 44-week course that began in January. Out of the original cohort, 1,946 recruits successfully graduated, with some opting out due to health and personal reasons, the senior official told PTI.

This recent batch of recruits, composed of diverse ethnic backgrounds, was subjected to rigorous endurance training, tactical skills, and national integration exercises, ensuring they are well-equipped for deployment in potentially high-risk environments. This move comes after ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups have left the state in turmoil since last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

