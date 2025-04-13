Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Bengal Amid Violence Allegations

Controversy erupts in West Bengal's Murshidabad district as violence related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act unfolds. The ruling TMC accuses BJP of spreading misinformation, while BJP claims religious persecution is real. The Calcutta High Court orders deployment of Central Armed Police Forces to curb escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:34 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Bengal Amid Violence Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in West Bengal intensifies as violence erupts in Murshidabad district following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The ruling TMC accuses the opposition BJP of spreading fake imagery online to incite tension, while BJP alleges real religious persecution is causing residents to flee.

Violence in Suti and Samserganj blocks has tragically claimed lives and left many injured, igniting a fierce political battle. TMC leaders insist the BJP's actions are aimed at communal polarisation, with fake visuals being circulated to depict chaos in the state, whereas BJP maintains that the incidents are genuine.

In response to the violence and unrest, the Calcutta High Court has mandated the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces. This decision follows BJP's assertions that the TMC's administration has failed to protect the region's Hindus, leading to a crisis that demands immediate military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025