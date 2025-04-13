Political Tensions Rise in Bengal Amid Violence Allegations

The political landscape in West Bengal intensifies as violence erupts in Murshidabad district following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The ruling TMC accuses the opposition BJP of spreading fake imagery online to incite tension, while BJP alleges real religious persecution is causing residents to flee.

Violence in Suti and Samserganj blocks has tragically claimed lives and left many injured, igniting a fierce political battle. TMC leaders insist the BJP's actions are aimed at communal polarisation, with fake visuals being circulated to depict chaos in the state, whereas BJP maintains that the incidents are genuine.

In response to the violence and unrest, the Calcutta High Court has mandated the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces. This decision follows BJP's assertions that the TMC's administration has failed to protect the region's Hindus, leading to a crisis that demands immediate military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)