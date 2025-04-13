Political Tensions Rise in Bengal Amid Violence Allegations
Controversy erupts in West Bengal's Murshidabad district as violence related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act unfolds. The ruling TMC accuses BJP of spreading misinformation, while BJP claims religious persecution is real. The Calcutta High Court orders deployment of Central Armed Police Forces to curb escalating tensions.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in West Bengal intensifies as violence erupts in Murshidabad district following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The ruling TMC accuses the opposition BJP of spreading fake imagery online to incite tension, while BJP alleges real religious persecution is causing residents to flee.
Violence in Suti and Samserganj blocks has tragically claimed lives and left many injured, igniting a fierce political battle. TMC leaders insist the BJP's actions are aimed at communal polarisation, with fake visuals being circulated to depict chaos in the state, whereas BJP maintains that the incidents are genuine.
In response to the violence and unrest, the Calcutta High Court has mandated the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces. This decision follows BJP's assertions that the TMC's administration has failed to protect the region's Hindus, leading to a crisis that demands immediate military intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP for Financial Missteps: Banking Crisis Unfolds
BJP's Muraleedharan Advocates for Kerala Implementation of Immigration Bill
Amit Shah Confident of BJP's 30-Year Reign
Vijay Wadettiwar Challenges BJP's Ties with RSS Amid Modi's Nagpur Visit
Expelled Karnataka MLA Criticizes BJP's Dynasty Politics