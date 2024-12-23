Major Breakthrough: Police Neutralize Suspected Khalistani Terrorists in Pilibhit Encounter

In a significant development, three suspected Khalistani terrorists met their end in a police encounter in Pilibhit on Monday morning. The operation, described as a major breakthrough against a Pakistan-sponsored terror module, was conducted jointly by the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police forces.

The gunfight, which took place in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit, saw the police engage with members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force. The suspects had been involved in a recent grenade attack at a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur, an incident tied to a broader strategy to destabilize the region, authorities said.

Among those identified were Varinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, who were believed to be part of a network controlled by figures based in Greece and the UK. The operation led to the recovery of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and pistols, as investigations continue to explore further ties and thwart future threats.

