Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes GST on Exam Forms

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for imposing an 18% GST on examination forms, arguing it burdens parents who save for their children's education. She highlighted the case of Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute's form and accused the government of profiting off students' hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:13 IST
In a recent critique, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the BJP for imposing a Goods and Services Tax (GST) on examination forms.

She claimed this practice burdens parents who are scrupulously saving for their children's educational futures. Highlighting an example from the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow, Vadra emphasized an 18% GST charge on an examination form.

Furthermore, in a social media post, she accused the BJP of failing to provide jobs for the youth and instead, exploiting aspirations by charging GST on government job forms, including Agniveer. The Congress general secretary argued that even if forms are filled, any administrative failures or corruption leading to leaked papers results in wasted efforts and finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

