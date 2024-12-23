Uttar Pradesh: Leading in Ease of Doing Crime?
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh BJP government, alleging the state is leading in 'ease of doing crime'. Citing two bank robberies, Yadav emphasized the increasing crime rate, posting about thefts in Lucknow and Saharanpur. Authorities are investigating the incidents.
The Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav, has launched a scathing critique of Uttar Pradesh's BJP-led administration, asserting that the state has become a frontrunner in 'ease of doing crime'.
He drew attention to recent bank robberies in Lucknow and Saharanpur, emphasizing the growing concern over criminal activities.
Yadav's statements followed reports of a significant theft at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow, where culprits allegedly infiltrated the building by breaching a shared wall with an adjacent empty plot. Ongoing investigations suggest at least four suspects are connected to the crime.
