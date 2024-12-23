Uttar Pradesh: Leading in Ease of Doing Crime?

The Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav, has launched a scathing critique of Uttar Pradesh's BJP-led administration, asserting that the state has become a frontrunner in 'ease of doing crime'.

He drew attention to recent bank robberies in Lucknow and Saharanpur, emphasizing the growing concern over criminal activities.

Yadav's statements followed reports of a significant theft at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow, where culprits allegedly infiltrated the building by breaching a shared wall with an adjacent empty plot. Ongoing investigations suggest at least four suspects are connected to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)