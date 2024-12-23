Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Leading in Ease of Doing Crime?

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh BJP government, alleging the state is leading in 'ease of doing crime'. Citing two bank robberies, Yadav emphasized the increasing crime rate, posting about thefts in Lucknow and Saharanpur. Authorities are investigating the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Leading in Ease of Doing Crime?
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav, has launched a scathing critique of Uttar Pradesh's BJP-led administration, asserting that the state has become a frontrunner in 'ease of doing crime'.

He drew attention to recent bank robberies in Lucknow and Saharanpur, emphasizing the growing concern over criminal activities.

Yadav's statements followed reports of a significant theft at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow, where culprits allegedly infiltrated the building by breaching a shared wall with an adjacent empty plot. Ongoing investigations suggest at least four suspects are connected to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024