Karnataka Council Chair Deems Controversial Incident a 'Closed Chapter'

In a recent development within the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti addressed the controversy involving Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP MLC C T Ravi. Horatti clarified that their alleged heated exchange was not recorded, dismissing any circulating videos as fake.

The altercation reportedly unfolded following the council's adjournment, leading to Ravi's arrest based on Hebbalkar's accusations. However, Horatti emphasized that the matter occurred outside the council's jurisdiction, rendering it a 'closed chapter'.

Addressing media inquiries, Horatti underscored that any purported recording would be invalid as external recording devices are prohibited inside. Moreover, involvement by the Karnataka State Women's Commission was noted, albeit dismissed given jurisdictional constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)