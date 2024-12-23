Left Menu

Karnataka Council Chair Deems Controversial Incident a 'Closed Chapter'

The Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman, Basavaraj Horatti, declared the contentious incident between Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP MLC C T Ravi a 'closed chapter'. He clarified that no recording exists of their alleged exchange after a recent house adjournment. The incident has prompted protests and legal scrutiny but lacks council jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:21 IST
Karnataka Council Chair Deems Controversial Incident a 'Closed Chapter'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development within the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti addressed the controversy involving Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP MLC C T Ravi. Horatti clarified that their alleged heated exchange was not recorded, dismissing any circulating videos as fake.

The altercation reportedly unfolded following the council's adjournment, leading to Ravi's arrest based on Hebbalkar's accusations. However, Horatti emphasized that the matter occurred outside the council's jurisdiction, rendering it a 'closed chapter'.

Addressing media inquiries, Horatti underscored that any purported recording would be invalid as external recording devices are prohibited inside. Moreover, involvement by the Karnataka State Women's Commission was noted, albeit dismissed given jurisdictional constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024