Hunan Tragedy: Suspended Death Sentence for Driver Who Targeted Schoolchildren

A Chinese court sentenced Huang Wen to a suspended death sentence for driving into a crowd of schoolchildren and parents, injuring around 30 people. After losing money, he attacked in frustration. The incident followed another deadly attack in Zhuhai, highlighting growing concerns about such violence.

Updated: 23-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:33 IST
A Chinese court has handed down a suspended death sentence to Huang Wen, who drove his car into a crowd, injuring approximately 30 people, including 18 children, last month in southern Hunan province.

According to the Changde Intermediate People's Court, Huang was apprehended on-site following the attack. This marks the first occasion on which authorities have publicized the number of casualties. The incident initially faced media censorship, with only brief reports from state outlets available as updates.

The court revealed that Huang's actions were driven by frustration after losing a significant financial investment. The tragedy in Hunan comes on the heels of a similar attack in Zhuhai, which resulted in 35 deaths, raising alarm over a potential surge in violent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

