Andhra Pradesh Appoints Commission for SC Sub-Categorization
The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed retired IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan Mishra to lead a commission investigating sub-categorization within the Scheduled Castes. This follows a Supreme Court ruling supporting sub-classifications for reservations. The commission will gather insights through meetings and submissions in select districts.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government has set up a one-man commission to investigate sub-categorization within Scheduled Castes following a favorable Supreme Court ruling. Leading the commission is retired IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.
The commission is scheduled to visit the districts of Eluru, Krishna, and Guntur from December 27 to December 30 to conduct meetings and gather insights from individuals and organizations familiar with the issue.
The initiative stems from an August ruling by the Supreme Court that allows states to make sub-classifications within scheduled castes, a move aimed at uplifting socially and educationally backward groups within these castes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
