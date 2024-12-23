Suspensions in Wake of Fatal Basement Flooding

In a decisive move, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the suspension of two high-ranking officers from Delhi Fire Services for purported negligence linked to a tragic incident involving the demise of three civil service aspirants.

The aspirants lost their lives when the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar quickly inundated following heavy rains. The suspended officers, Ved Pal and Udai Vir Singh, were accused of concealing crucial information during their compliance inspections, wrongly leading to the issuance of a Fire Safety Certificate.

The incident has prompted a broader investigation targeting regulatory lapses by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department. Additional disciplinary actions are on the horizon as the Lieutenant Governor's office escalates the matter to the National Capital Civil Service Authority.

