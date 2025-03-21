BJP Slams Suspension of 18 Karnataka MLAs as Undemocratic
The BJP criticized the Karnataka Assembly's decision to suspend 18 of its MLAs for six months, terming it undemocratic. The suspension, proposed by Law Minister H K Patil, followed protests during the budget session. The BJP demanded a probe into alleged 'honey trap' attempts against lawmakers.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the suspension of 18 of its MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly for a six-month period, labeling the decision as undemocratic. The resolution to suspend the legislators was moved by the state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil and subsequently adopted by the Assembly.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra articulated the party's discontent, highlighting a senior Congress minister's claim about alleged 'honey trap' attempts on 48 MLAs. The suspension followed BJP legislators' protests during the final day of the legislative budget session, during which they took to the podium, disrupting session proceedings as Speaker U T Khader presided.
Vijayendra and the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, both criticized the government for failing to protect its members and demanded a judicial inquiry or CBI probe into the allegations. The suspension has been described as an attack on justice, with calls for a probe to safeguard the Assembly's integrity.
