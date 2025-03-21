Left Menu

Wolverhampton Wanderers Striker Cunha Faces Further Suspension and Fine

Wolverhampton Wanderers' forward Matheus Cunha receives an additional ban and a £50,000 fine for improper conduct after a red card incident. As a result, he's sidelined until April 13, missing several matches during his international duty with Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:14 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers' forward Matheus Cunha has been slapped with an additional one-match suspension and a hefty £50,000 fine after admitting to improper conduct following his red card in the FA Cup clash against Bournemouth. The disciplinary action comes in the wake of Cunha's confrontations with referees, teammates, and staff before his exit from the pitch.

This decision means Cunha, who is currently on international duty with Brazil, will be sidelined from domestic football until April 13. Having already missed two Premier League matches, Cunha is also set to sit out upcoming games against West Ham United and Ipswich Town.

Wolves, who currently hold 17th place in the Premier League standings, remain nine points ahead of the relegation zone, adding to the urgency of their remaining fixtures without one of their key players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

