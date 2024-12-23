Security Scuffle: CISF Clears Air Amidst Parliamentary Tensions
The CISF addressed allegations of a security lapse during a scuffle involving MPs at the Parliament complex. CISF Deputy Inspector General Shrikant Kishore stated there were no security breaches, emphasizing adherence to protocol. The force remains silent on lawmakers' counter-allegations, reaffirming their commitment to Parliament security.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially dispelled any claims of security lapses following a physical altercation between MPs in the Parliament complex, during the last Winter Session.
Speaking to the press, CISF Deputy Inspector General Shrikant Kishore stressed that no breaches occurred, clearly stating no weapons were involved. He noted that while MPs accused each other, the CISF would refrain from engaging in these allegations.
The incident, which took place at the 'Makar Dwar' entrance on December 19, led to injuries among BJP MPs. Kishore highlighted that MPs bypass standard screening protocols, yet affirmed the satisfaction of MPs and visitors with security measures since the CISF took over Parliament's security in June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
