Delhi Police Nabs Fugitive in High-Profile Murder Case

Delhi Police have successfully arrested a 27-year-old man, identified as Ankit, who has been on the run for his involvement in a 2018 robbery-cum-murder case, an official confirmed on Monday.

Ankit, along with his accomplices, is accused of murdering Rajesh Gupta during a robbery outside a factory in Jahangir Puri, operating within the Mahendra Park police jurisdiction. Despite being granted interim bail in 2021, he absconded, resulting in him being declared a proclaimed offender during his trial.

The arrest came after police received a tip-off, which led to Ankit's capture in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, on December 20, signaling an end to his period on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)