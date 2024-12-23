Left Menu

Fatal Feud: Cab Driver Killed in Domestic Standoff

In Govandi-Shivaji Nagar, a cab driver named Adil Talim Khan was murdered in his home by Abdul Karim Sheikh and Sharif Abbas Ali Sheikh. The attack resulted from a dispute that arose after Khan's car hit a motorcycle belonging to one of the attackers. Both accused have been arrested and charged.

In a tragic turn of events, a cab driver, identified as Adil Talim Khan, was murdered in his own home in the Govandi-Shivaji Nagar area. The heinous crime took place in view of his wife, late on Saturday night, according to Mumbai police.

The accused, Abdul Karim Sheikh, also known as Dadu, and Sharif Abbas Ali Sheikh, alias Pappu, allegedly committed the act following a heated altercation. The confrontation reportedly began when Khan's vehicle collided with a motorcycle belonging to one of the accused.

Following swift action by the authorities, both suspects were apprehended on Sunday. They have been charged with murder along with other related offenses as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

