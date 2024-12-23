Key Arrest in Punjab Terror Conspiracy: Jatinder Singh Detained
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Jatinder Singh, an associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh and gangster Bachitar Singh, in the Punjab terror conspiracy case. Jatinder was apprehended in Mumbai for supplying weapons to on-ground operatives, marking significant progress in NIA's investigations.
In a significant development in the Punjab terror conspiracy investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nabbed Jatinder Singh, a critical figure tied to renowned Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh, known as Landa, and accomplice, gangster Bachitar Singh, alias Pavitar Batala. This arrest occurred in Mumbai.
The agency's official statement confirmed Jatinder Singh's link to the terror gang led by foreign-based Landa from the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and his role in aiding Batala, a close associate of Landa. Jatinder had been elusive since the apprehension of weapon supplier Baljit Singh in mid-2024.
NIA's detailed investigations revealed that Jatinder was instrumental in the distribution of firearms to Landa's and Batala's networks within Punjab. His capture is considered a major stride towards dismantling the terror-gang nexus, thereby curbing arms trafficking and potential terror activities on Indian soil.
