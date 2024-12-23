Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Mumbai Man

A 45-year-old man in Mumbai has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece multiple times, resulting in her pregnancy, according to a local court's decision.

The sentencing, delivered by special judge JP Darekar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, highlighted the severe psychological and emotional damage inflicted on the young victim.

The court also mandated a Rs 6,000 compensation and urged the District Legal Service Authority to provide further assistance under the Manodhairya scheme.

