Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Mumbai Man

A Mumbai court sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 15-year-old niece. The court stressed the psychological and emotional damage inflicted on the victim, ordering compensation. The incident, which began in July 2020, remained undisclosed until January 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:38 IST
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Mumbai Man
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man in Mumbai has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece multiple times, resulting in her pregnancy, according to a local court's decision.

The sentencing, delivered by special judge JP Darekar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, highlighted the severe psychological and emotional damage inflicted on the young victim.

The court also mandated a Rs 6,000 compensation and urged the District Legal Service Authority to provide further assistance under the Manodhairya scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

