V Ramasubramanian Appointed NHRC Chairperson

Former Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), succeeding Justice Arun Kumar Mishra. The appointment was made by the President of India following recommendations from a high-powered selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:45 IST
V Ramasubramanian, a former judge of the Supreme Court, has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the commission announced on Monday. The prestigious post had been vacant following the completion of Justice Arun Kumar Mishra's tenure on June 1.

Justice Ramasubramanian's appointment was made by the Hon'ble President of India upon the recommendation of a high-powered committee, which convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the NHRC shared the news on their official social media, confirming the selection.

The role of NHRC chairperson has traditionally been held by former Chief Justices of India or retired judges from the top court, showcasing the esteemed nature of this appointment. The NHRC has seen former CJIs like H L Dattu and K G Balakrishnan at its helm, emphasizing its significant stature in upholding human rights in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

