Saudi Arabia Reopens Embassy in Afghanistan Amid Diplomatic Developments
The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Kabul has reopened for the first time since 2021, marking a significant diplomatic step. Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry expressed optimism about improving relations and addressing issues faced by Afghans in Saudi Arabia. Despite this move, the Taliban remains unrecognised as Afghanistan's legitimate government.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
In a significant diplomatic development, Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, the Afghan Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.
The Saudi Embassy revealed its decision on social media platform X, emphasizing the intention to support the Afghan populace. The Afghan Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman, Zia Ahmad Takal, welcomed the move and pledged to ensure the safety and cooperation of the embassy staff.
Despite this diplomatic engagement, the Taliban remains unrecognised as the official government of Afghanistan by any country, although many maintain diplomatic ties with the regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Syrian PM Offers Olive Branch for Transitional Government
Syrian prime minister says he is ready to hand over government to opposition in peaceful transition, reports AP.
PTI's Legal Battle: FIR Against Government after Protest Crackdown
Syrian Government's Dramatic Fall: A New Chapter in Civil War
Syrian government appears to have fallen in stunning end to 50-year rule of Assad family after lightning rebel offensive, reports AP.