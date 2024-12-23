Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Reopens Embassy in Afghanistan Amid Diplomatic Developments

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Kabul has reopened for the first time since 2021, marking a significant diplomatic step. Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry expressed optimism about improving relations and addressing issues faced by Afghans in Saudi Arabia. Despite this move, the Taliban remains unrecognised as Afghanistan's legitimate government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:17 IST
Saudi Arabia Reopens Embassy in Afghanistan Amid Diplomatic Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a significant diplomatic development, Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, the Afghan Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The Saudi Embassy revealed its decision on social media platform X, emphasizing the intention to support the Afghan populace. The Afghan Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman, Zia Ahmad Takal, welcomed the move and pledged to ensure the safety and cooperation of the embassy staff.

Despite this diplomatic engagement, the Taliban remains unrecognised as the official government of Afghanistan by any country, although many maintain diplomatic ties with the regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024