Saudi Arabia Reopens Embassy in Afghanistan Amid Diplomatic Developments

In a significant diplomatic development, Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, the Afghan Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The Saudi Embassy revealed its decision on social media platform X, emphasizing the intention to support the Afghan populace. The Afghan Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman, Zia Ahmad Takal, welcomed the move and pledged to ensure the safety and cooperation of the embassy staff.

Despite this diplomatic engagement, the Taliban remains unrecognised as the official government of Afghanistan by any country, although many maintain diplomatic ties with the regime.

