Judicial Appointments Shake-Up in Indian High Courts

Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Narender G were appointed as chief justices of the Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand High Courts, respectively. Their elevations follow recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium. Several additional judges, including those from the Delhi and Karnataka High Courts, were promoted to permanent judgeships.

The legal landscape in India saw significant appointments on Monday as Justice G S Sandhawalia was named chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Meanwhile, Justice Narender G ascended to head the Uttarakhand High Court, according to the Law Ministry's announcement.

Previously serving on the Punjab and Haryana High Court bench, Justice Sandhawalia replaces Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who is set to retire on October 18. Justice Narender G, from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, was put forward for the role by the Supreme Court Collegium on September 24.

In related judicial advancements, two Delhi High Court additional judges, Shailender Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja, have been promoted to permanent status. Four additional judges from Karnataka High Court have also been elevated, marking a substantial reshuffle in the judiciary.

