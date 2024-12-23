Controversy Unfolds: House Ethics Committee Targets Matt Gaetz

The House Ethics Committee is set to unveil its report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, following a protracted investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use during his tenure. The disclosure follows a bipartisan panel decision, with a Republican joining Democrats to release the findings.

Gaetz, who has denied the accusations, filed a lawsuit seeking to block the report's publication, citing potential defamation and jurisdictional overreach. His legal challenge argues that as a private citizen, the committee lacks authority over him.

The report's release raises questions about congressional power limits and ethical transparency, as Democrats push for accountability post-resignation. The Ethics Committee's actions underscore tensions surrounding the Gaetz investigation, intensifying with his brief nomination as attorney general.

(With inputs from agencies.)