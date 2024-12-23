Unity in Diversity: Manipur's Police Cadets to Restore Peace
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that newly recruited police cadets, from diverse communities, will be posted as a cohesive team to restore peace in the state. Highlighting the need for unity, he emphasized that past divisions due to ethnic violence must not dictate the future.
In a bid to restore peace in the violence-stricken state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that newly recruited police cadets, inclusive of Meitei and Kuki community members, will be posted together as a cohesive unit. The statement was made following a ceremony at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy.
N early 2,000 recruits completed their training, significantly bolstering Manipur's police force. Addressing concerns about ethnic divisions, Singh emphasized that historical community-wise divisions were temporary and stressed the importance of unity moving forward.
Singh also addressed broader regional security issues, such as the apprehension of Bangladeshi nationals entering India illegally through states including Manipur, stressing the need for collective regional efforts. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Assam's leadership for supporting police training during challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
