Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Manipur's Police Cadets to Restore Peace

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that newly recruited police cadets, from diverse communities, will be posted as a cohesive team to restore peace in the state. Highlighting the need for unity, he emphasized that past divisions due to ethnic violence must not dictate the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deragaon | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:09 IST
Unity in Diversity: Manipur's Police Cadets to Restore Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to restore peace in the violence-stricken state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that newly recruited police cadets, inclusive of Meitei and Kuki community members, will be posted together as a cohesive unit. The statement was made following a ceremony at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy.

N early 2,000 recruits completed their training, significantly bolstering Manipur's police force. Addressing concerns about ethnic divisions, Singh emphasized that historical community-wise divisions were temporary and stressed the importance of unity moving forward.

Singh also addressed broader regional security issues, such as the apprehension of Bangladeshi nationals entering India illegally through states including Manipur, stressing the need for collective regional efforts. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Assam's leadership for supporting police training during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024