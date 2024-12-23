Left Menu

Parliamentary Scuffle: Allegations and Investigations

A scuffle in Parliament led to injuries of two BJP MPs, resulting in allegations between BJP and Congress leaders. Delhi Police's Crime Branch is investigating the incident, focusing on obtaining CCTV footage and recording statements from the injured MPs and witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A recent scuffle in the premises of the Indian Parliament has resulted in an investigation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The confrontation, which injured two BJP MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, arose from an alleged insult to B R Ambedkar, sparking a face-off with NDA and opposition members.

The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inciting the incident, claims he denies. Police have booked Gandhi and others, entrusting the investigation to the Crime Branch's Inter State Cell. The team awaits parliamentary approval to visit the site and review CCTV footage.

Statements from the injured MPs will be recorded depending on their health, with the possibility of gathering witness accounts as required. Both Sarangi and Rajput have since been discharged from medical care after their conditions stabilized, per reports from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

