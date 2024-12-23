Netanyahu Highlights Hostage Negotiations Progress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced notable progress in the ongoing hostage negotiations with Hamas in Gaza. While speaking in Israel's Knesset, he remained uncertain about how long it might take to achieve concrete results.

Netanyahu highlighted Israel's military accomplishments on multiple fronts. He noted that these achievements have applied pressure on Hamas, compelling its leaders to reconsider their previous hardline demands.

Amid opposition interruptions, Netanyahu stressed Israel's rise as a regional power. He unveiled plans to broaden the scope of the Abraham Accords in collaboration with the United States, and showcased the resilience of Israel's economy, urging foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)