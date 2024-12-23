Left Menu

Rabi Lamichhane's Suspension: A Political and Legal Quagmire

Rabi Lamichhane, former Nepal home minister and RSP chairman, has been suspended as an MP due to money laundering charges. The Kaski District Court filed multiple charges against him, including involvement in a cooperative scam, demanding significant compensation and potential imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:39 IST
Rabi Lamichhane
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Rabi Lamichhane, the chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party and former home minister of Nepal, has been suspended from his parliamentary position. This follows charges filed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2008, confirming his suspension over alleged crimes.

The Kaski District Court accused Lamichhane of involvement in a cooperative scam, alongside former DIG Chhabilal Joshi and 30 others. The charges demand over Rs 2.75 billion in compensation and propose penalties of up to 15 years' imprisonment.

As the legal proceedings unfold, DP Aryal has assumed the role of acting chair of the RSP, ensuring continuity in leadership as Lamichhane faces the investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

