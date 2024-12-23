Temple Dispute in Amethi Sparks Investigation
An inquiry has been ordered in Amethi over allegations that a historic temple is occupied by members of another community. Locals claim the 120-year-old temple, built by Jethuram Kori, is under dispute following the departure of the Tiwari family, who used to conduct prayers there.
An inquiry has been launched by authorities in Amethi to investigate claims that a temple in Aurangabad is occupied by individuals from a different community. Locals have come forward, asserting that the structure is a Shiv temple, sparking communal tensions.
A memorandum submitted to Musafirkhana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Preeti Tiwari outlines accusations from villagers that the temple, a two-storey structure constructed 120 years ago by Jethuram Kori, has been wrongfully occupied.
The controversy arose after the family of Ganesh Tiwari, who performed prayers in the temple, left the village. They allege that this allowed individuals from another community to take over. The investigation has been delegated to the Musafirkhana tehsildar, who is expected to deliver a report on the issue shortly.
