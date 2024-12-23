The Mastermind Behind Celebrity Abductions in Uttar Pradesh Nabbed

The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully arrested the alleged mastermind behind a series of high-profile kidnappings involving film industry celebrities. Lavi Pal, known to operate under the alias Rahul Saini, was apprehended after a police encounter in which he sustained injuries.

Officials reported that the gang utilized a deceptive modus operandi, luring victims on the pretense of appearances at events. Actor Mushtaq Khan was among those targeted, but he managed to escape captivity after being abducted.

As police continue investigations, six other gang members have been detained, with authorities uncovering financial transactions linked to the abductions. The case highlights the ongoing challenges in tackling organized crime targeting high-profile individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)