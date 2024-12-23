Left Menu

The Mastermind Behind Celebrity Abductions in Uttar Pradesh Nabbed

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Lavi Pal, the suspected mastermind of a gang involved in celebrity abductions, including actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal. Khan escaped captivity in November, and recent police operations have led to arrests and investigations into the gang's activities within the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:52 IST
The Mastermind Behind Celebrity Abductions in Uttar Pradesh Nabbed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully arrested the alleged mastermind behind a series of high-profile kidnappings involving film industry celebrities. Lavi Pal, known to operate under the alias Rahul Saini, was apprehended after a police encounter in which he sustained injuries.

Officials reported that the gang utilized a deceptive modus operandi, luring victims on the pretense of appearances at events. Actor Mushtaq Khan was among those targeted, but he managed to escape captivity after being abducted.

As police continue investigations, six other gang members have been detained, with authorities uncovering financial transactions linked to the abductions. The case highlights the ongoing challenges in tackling organized crime targeting high-profile individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024