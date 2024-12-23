Race Against Time: Three-Year-Old Rescued from Borewell
A three-year-old girl named Chetna fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are actively conducting a rescue operation using advanced equipment, including a camera and oxygen pipe. The situation is critical as a similar incident recently resulted in the death of a child.
A three-year-old girl, Chetna, has fallen into a borewell in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, officials report. Efforts are underway as NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to rescue her from the 150-feet-deep well.
The incident occurred when Chetna, while playing on her father's farm in the Sarund area, accidentally slipped into the borewell. Rescue teams are utilizing a hook attached to a rod to pull her out, according to Sarund SHO Mohammad Imran.
Authorities have lowered an oxygen pipe into the borewell and are monitoring the girl's movements with a camera. Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has urged officials for a swift and safe rescue. The urgency is complemented by a similar tragic incident two weeks ago involving a boy in Dausa district.
