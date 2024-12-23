Left Menu

Race Against Time: Three-Year-Old Rescued from Borewell

A three-year-old girl named Chetna fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are actively conducting a rescue operation using advanced equipment, including a camera and oxygen pipe. The situation is critical as a similar incident recently resulted in the death of a child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:55 IST
Race Against Time: Three-Year-Old Rescued from Borewell
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl, Chetna, has fallen into a borewell in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, officials report. Efforts are underway as NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to rescue her from the 150-feet-deep well.

The incident occurred when Chetna, while playing on her father's farm in the Sarund area, accidentally slipped into the borewell. Rescue teams are utilizing a hook attached to a rod to pull her out, according to Sarund SHO Mohammad Imran.

Authorities have lowered an oxygen pipe into the borewell and are monitoring the girl's movements with a camera. Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has urged officials for a swift and safe rescue. The urgency is complemented by a similar tragic incident two weeks ago involving a boy in Dausa district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024