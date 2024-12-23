Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Passport Racket in West Bengal

Police seized numerous fake documents in a raid at Samresh Biswas's residence in West Bengal. The kingpin of a fake passport racket, Biswas was involved in producing counterfeit IDs and aiding border crossings. Authorities continue investigations after arresting a postal employee linked to the scheme.

In a significant breakthrough, police on Monday seized a large cache of fake documents, including Aadhaar and voter cards, during a raid on the North 24 Parganas residence of Samresh Biswas. Biswas is alleged to be the mastermind behind a widespread fake passport operation.

Authorities discovered various forms designed for counterfeit passports, along with lists bearing names, phone numbers, and addresses. These documents are under scrutiny to ascertain the number of illegitimate passports issued using them, a senior police official stated.

Investigations have revealed Biswas's role in not only fabricating fake passports but also facilitating illegal border crossings from Bangladesh by producing forged identity cards. This comes after Kolkata Police arrested a postal department worker suspected of involvement, following Biswas's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

