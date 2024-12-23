Left Menu

Drama Unfolds as AAP Leader is Questioned Over Fleeing Land Grab Accused

Amit Palekar, AAP's Goa unit chief, was interrogated by police over a video involving land grab accused Siddiqui Suleman Khan, who recently escaped custody. Palekar claims unjust harassment despite aiding the investigation. The incident sheds light on alleged police misconduct as opposition leaders weigh in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:14 IST
Drama Unfolds as AAP Leader is Questioned Over Fleeing Land Grab Accused
Amit Palekar
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, Amit Palekar, was subjected to a five-hour police questioning related to a high-profile escape of land grab accused, Siddiqui Suleman Khan. Khan managed to escape custody on December 12 but was later apprehended in Kerala.

Palekar came into the spotlight after receiving a video on a pen drive where Khan alleged abuse by a senior IPS officer and BJP MLA. After returning from abroad, Palekar faced questioning, accompanied by prominent opposition figures. They played a significant role in circulating the contentious video.

Palekar alleges he is being unfairly targeted despite cooperating with the investigation and insists he will continue to speak against the government, accusing the BJP of directing the probe. The affair underscores potential misconduct within the police force following Khan's dramatic fail from custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024