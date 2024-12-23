Drama Unfolds as AAP Leader is Questioned Over Fleeing Land Grab Accused
Amit Palekar, AAP's Goa unit chief, was interrogated by police over a video involving land grab accused Siddiqui Suleman Khan, who recently escaped custody. Palekar claims unjust harassment despite aiding the investigation. The incident sheds light on alleged police misconduct as opposition leaders weigh in.
The Goa unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, Amit Palekar, was subjected to a five-hour police questioning related to a high-profile escape of land grab accused, Siddiqui Suleman Khan. Khan managed to escape custody on December 12 but was later apprehended in Kerala.
Palekar came into the spotlight after receiving a video on a pen drive where Khan alleged abuse by a senior IPS officer and BJP MLA. After returning from abroad, Palekar faced questioning, accompanied by prominent opposition figures. They played a significant role in circulating the contentious video.
Palekar alleges he is being unfairly targeted despite cooperating with the investigation and insists he will continue to speak against the government, accusing the BJP of directing the probe. The affair underscores potential misconduct within the police force following Khan's dramatic fail from custody.
