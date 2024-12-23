Left Menu

Ecuador's Political Drama: VP Abad Back in Action

An Ecuadorean judge has reinstated Vice President Veronica Abad, overturning a suspension that could affect President Daniel Noboa's campaign plans. This decision comes amid ongoing tensions between Noboa and Abad. The labor ministry was instructed to apologize to Abad for her suspension, which was deemed unjustified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:50 IST
An Ecuadorean judge has reinstated Vice President Veronica Abad, overturning a temporary suspension that could have hindered President Daniel Noboa's campaign efforts. This decision has injected new complexity into the political landscape, as tensions between Noboa and Abad continue to simmer.

In a move fraught with political implications, Vice President Abad has been at the center of controversy ever since her suspension by the labor ministry in November for allegedly defying orders. This incident has already strained the relationship with President Noboa, who has been weighing a decision to take a leave of absence for the upcoming re-election campaign.

The labor ministry now faces a court-mandated demand to publicly apologize to Abad within 72 hours. The ruling highlights the bitter divisions within Ecuador's leadership as the country approaches a pivotal presidential contest on February 25. So far, both Noboa and his administration have remained silent on the judge's ruling.

