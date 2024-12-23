Left Menu

Ecuadorean Vice President's Suspension Overturned: A Political Tug-of-War

A judge overturned the suspension of Ecuador's Vice President Veronica Abad. This decision could affect President Daniel Noboa's campaign plans. Abad was suspended for not relocating from Israel to Turkey due to security reasons. A public apology from the labor ministry has been mandated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:05 IST
An Ecuadorean judge overturned the temporary suspension of Vice President Veronica Abad on Monday, potentially complicating President Daniel Noboa's plans to take a leave of absence for his re-election campaign.

Noboa and Abad, elected last year, have had ongoing disagreements. Abad was dispatched to Israel to manage Ecuador's response to the conflict with Hamas. Noboa may reconsider his unpaid campaign leave before the February 9 presidential elections if Abad briefly takes charge of the country.

In November, the labor ministry suspended Abad over accusations of insubordination, as she failed to heed a foreign ministry order to leave Israel for Turkey due to security risks. The labor ministry is now required to issue a public apology within 72 hours. Both Noboa and the government have yet to comment on the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

