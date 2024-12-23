Left Menu

Justice for Abhaya: Kolkata Doctors Demand Action

Following a Calcutta High Court ruling supporting the right to demonstrate, West Bengal doctors protested demanding justice for a woman doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College. Authorities have charged Sanjay Roy, a local police volunteer, with the crime as protests persist seeking justice for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:11 IST
Justice for Abhaya: Kolkata Doctors Demand Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call for justice, doctors in West Bengal commenced a protest on Monday evening after the Calcutta High Court upheld their right to demonstrate. The protest stems from the tragic rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College, which has sparked outrage among medical professionals.

The demonstrations were staged near Dorina Crossing at Esplanade, central Kolkata. 'We will not stop till justice is delivered,' declared an impassioned doctor, speaking on behalf of the protesters. A candle-light vigil is planned for Tuesday night to honor their fallen colleague and renew their commitment to seeking justice.

The incident, which the High Court bench described as 'unprecedented, unimaginable and horrible,' led to the arrest of Sanjay Roy, a local police volunteer, who stands accused in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge-sheet against him, as the medical community rallies together in memory of their colleague, Abhaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024