Justice for Abhaya: Kolkata Doctors Demand Action
Following a Calcutta High Court ruling supporting the right to demonstrate, West Bengal doctors protested demanding justice for a woman doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College. Authorities have charged Sanjay Roy, a local police volunteer, with the crime as protests persist seeking justice for the victim.
In a fervent call for justice, doctors in West Bengal commenced a protest on Monday evening after the Calcutta High Court upheld their right to demonstrate. The protest stems from the tragic rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College, which has sparked outrage among medical professionals.
The demonstrations were staged near Dorina Crossing at Esplanade, central Kolkata. 'We will not stop till justice is delivered,' declared an impassioned doctor, speaking on behalf of the protesters. A candle-light vigil is planned for Tuesday night to honor their fallen colleague and renew their commitment to seeking justice.
The incident, which the High Court bench described as 'unprecedented, unimaginable and horrible,' led to the arrest of Sanjay Roy, a local police volunteer, who stands accused in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge-sheet against him, as the medical community rallies together in memory of their colleague, Abhaya.
