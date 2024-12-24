Trial Delay in Trump's Second Assassination Attempt Case

A U.S. District Judge has postponed the trial of Ryan Routh, accused in a second assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump, until September 2025. The decision follows a defense request to delay the trial from its original date of February 10, due to the substantial evidence involved in the case.

Judge Aileen Cannon, operating from Florida, deemed the defense's plea to postpone until December 2025 as "excessive," subsequently rescheduling the trial to begin on September 8, 2025. Routh, 58, faces five federal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, following an incident near a Trump golf course in Florida.

Routh has entered a plea of not guilty. Judge Cannon, who presides over the case, previously handled charges against Trump related to the alleged retention of classified documents, which were eventually dismissed. The trial postponement underscores the complexity and weight of the evidence involved in this high-profile case.

