Left Menu

Trial Delay in Trump's Second Assassination Attempt Case

A trial for Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, has been postponed to September 2025. The delay was granted by Judge Aileen Cannon due to the extensive evidence involved. Routh faces five federal charges, having pleaded not guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 04:09 IST
Trial Delay in Trump's Second Assassination Attempt Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. District Judge has postponed the trial of Ryan Routh, accused in a second assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump, until September 2025. The decision follows a defense request to delay the trial from its original date of February 10, due to the substantial evidence involved in the case.

Judge Aileen Cannon, operating from Florida, deemed the defense's plea to postpone until December 2025 as "excessive," subsequently rescheduling the trial to begin on September 8, 2025. Routh, 58, faces five federal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, following an incident near a Trump golf course in Florida.

Routh has entered a plea of not guilty. Judge Cannon, who presides over the case, previously handled charges against Trump related to the alleged retention of classified documents, which were eventually dismissed. The trial postponement underscores the complexity and weight of the evidence involved in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024