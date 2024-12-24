Strengthening US-India Ties: A Diplomatic Journey

As External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar prepares for his visit to the United States from December 24-29, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in significant discussions with top American diplomats on a range of critical issues.

The meetings, held with Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Deputy Secretary for Management Richard Verma, were part of efforts to fortify US-India relations. These discussions, held at the State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters, also included India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

With a focus on enhancing bilateral ties, Richard Verma highlighted the robust growth in trade and defense relations, noting trade rose from USD 20 billion in 2000 to USD 195 billion in 2023. Plans for new consulates in both nations indicate a commitment to strengthened collaboration.

