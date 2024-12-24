Left Menu

Police Encounters Foil Bank Robbers in Lucknow

Two criminals involved in a bank robbery in Lucknow were killed in police encounters. Sobind Kumar and Sunny Dayal faced police action in separate operations. While Kumar was shot by Lucknow police, Dayal was killed by Ghazipur police. Stolen items and cash were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ghazipur | Updated: 24-12-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 08:42 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, two key suspects in a high-profile bank robbery in Lucknow met their end in separate encounters with police in Lucknow and Ghazipur. Sobind Kumar, 26, and Sunny Dayal, 28, were gunned down in operations led by law enforcement agencies.

The Lucknow police, aided by local tips, intercepted vehicles near Laualai village, where Sobind Kumar opened fire but was subsequently neutralized. Meanwhile, the Ghazipur police and their SWAT team closed in on Sunny Dayal, who attempted to flee and engage the police in a shootout before he was killed.

The robbery took place at the Indian Overseas Bank's Chinhat branch. The culprits breached the premises through an adjacent plot, pilfering contents from approximately 40 lockers. With the arrests of three more individuals, police are closing in on the notorious gang believed to be behind the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

