Anti-Graft Probe Targets Sheikh Hasina Over Nuclear Power Plant Allegations

An anti-graft panel in Bangladesh is investigating former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family over alleged embezzlement of USD 5 billion related to the Rooppur nuclear power plant. Indian companies and Russia’s Rosatom are involved in its construction. Legal action was spurred by a High Court rule questioning the Anti-Corruption Commission's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:27 IST
Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
In Bangladesh, an anti-corruption panel has initiated an enquiry against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and members of her family for allegedly embezzling USD 5 billion connected to the Rooppur nuclear power plant project, according to media reports.

The Rooppur project, situated 160 km west of Dhaka, involves Indian companies and is being constructed by Rosatom, Russia's state-owned corporation. The Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal has also issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several associates for alleged 'crimes against humanity and genocide.'

This development follows the High Court's issuance of a rule challenging the Anti-Corruption Commission's inaction on an alleged illicit transfer of funds to a Malaysian bank by Hasina and relatives. The allegations were initially raised by Bobby Hajjaj, chairman of the National Democratic Movement. Currently, Hasina is in India, her son resides in the US, and her niece is a member of the UK Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

