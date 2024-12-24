Left Menu

Seizure of Royal Bengal Tiger Skin Leads to Arrests

A Royal Bengal Tiger skin was confiscated, and four individuals were arrested following a raid by forest personnel in Odisha. The operation was carried out after receiving a tip-off about illegal wildlife trade. A case has been filed against the suspects under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:59 IST
Seizure of Royal Bengal Tiger Skin Leads to Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant wildlife crime bust, forest officials confiscated a Royal Bengal Tiger skin and arrested four suspects, a forest officer confirmed Tuesday. The sting operation took place in the Soro Barajadeuli beat within the Talapada wildlife section, as forest personnel acted on inside information.

The Balasore Divisional Forest Officer, Khushwant Singh, revealed the raid was a collaborative effort between teams from Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. The arrests were based on intelligence gathered from seven individuals, previously apprehended in Mayurbhanj on Sunday, allegedly linked to poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.

The accused are currently facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and have been taken into 14-day judicial custody. This operation underscores ongoing efforts to curb poaching and illicit trade in endangered species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024