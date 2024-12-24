Seizure of Royal Bengal Tiger Skin Leads to Arrests

In a significant wildlife crime bust, forest officials confiscated a Royal Bengal Tiger skin and arrested four suspects, a forest officer confirmed Tuesday. The sting operation took place in the Soro Barajadeuli beat within the Talapada wildlife section, as forest personnel acted on inside information.

The Balasore Divisional Forest Officer, Khushwant Singh, revealed the raid was a collaborative effort between teams from Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. The arrests were based on intelligence gathered from seven individuals, previously apprehended in Mayurbhanj on Sunday, allegedly linked to poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.

The accused are currently facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and have been taken into 14-day judicial custody. This operation underscores ongoing efforts to curb poaching and illicit trade in endangered species.

(With inputs from agencies.)