Left Menu

Starbucks Strike Escalates: Workers Demand Fair Wages

Starbucks Workers United plans to expand a strike to over 300 U.S. stores, impacting more than 5,000 employees before Christmas Eve. Unresolved wage, staffing, and scheduling issues with the company prompted the protest. Starbucks claims readiness to negotiate, though union claims lack of serious economic proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:02 IST
Starbucks Strike Escalates: Workers Demand Fair Wages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Starbucks strike is set to intensify, with over 300 stores expected to be affected as more than 5,000 workers prepare to walk off the job this week.

According to Starbucks Workers United, the protest comes in response to unresolved wage, staffing, and scheduling issues, and will be the largest strike in the company's history.

The union criticized the company's proposed terms, while Starbucks maintains negotiations were cut short by the union, insisting efforts to resolve the impasse continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024