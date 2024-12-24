Starbucks Strike Escalates: Workers Demand Fair Wages

The Starbucks strike is set to intensify, with over 300 stores expected to be affected as more than 5,000 workers prepare to walk off the job this week.

According to Starbucks Workers United, the protest comes in response to unresolved wage, staffing, and scheduling issues, and will be the largest strike in the company's history.

The union criticized the company's proposed terms, while Starbucks maintains negotiations were cut short by the union, insisting efforts to resolve the impasse continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)