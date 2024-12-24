Starbucks Strike Escalates: Workers Demand Fair Wages
Starbucks Workers United plans to expand a strike to over 300 U.S. stores, impacting more than 5,000 employees before Christmas Eve. Unresolved wage, staffing, and scheduling issues with the company prompted the protest. Starbucks claims readiness to negotiate, though union claims lack of serious economic proposals.
The Starbucks strike is set to intensify, with over 300 stores expected to be affected as more than 5,000 workers prepare to walk off the job this week.
According to Starbucks Workers United, the protest comes in response to unresolved wage, staffing, and scheduling issues, and will be the largest strike in the company's history.
The union criticized the company's proposed terms, while Starbucks maintains negotiations were cut short by the union, insisting efforts to resolve the impasse continue.
