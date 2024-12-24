Indonesia Contemplates Parole and Amnesty for Jemaah Islamiyah Members

Indonesia is deliberating on granting parole to two former leaders of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant network, along with offering amnesty to several jailed members. This move comes after 1,300 former members declared their allegiance to the country, as confirmed by senior officials.

Jemaah Islamiyah was tied to al Qaeda and was responsible for some of Indonesia's deadliest attacks, such as the 2002 Bali bombings and the 2003 Jakarta hotel attack. The plans for parole and amnesty follow the announcement of JI's disbandment in June by senior members.

Eddy Hartono, head of Indonesia's counter-terrorism agency, has indicated that parole might be proposed for ex-leaders Abu Rusdan and Para Wijayanto. The Ministry of Law and Penitentiary Affairs is gathering data on the number of former members eligible for parole or amnesty. Procedures for granting amnesty, as well as dropping outstanding charges, are being set into motion.

