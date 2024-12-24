Left Menu

Indonesia Contemplates Parole and Amnesty for Jemaah Islamiyah Members

Indonesia is considering granting parole to two former Jemaah Islamiyah leaders and amnesty to other members after 1,300 pledged loyalty to the country. This follows JI's disbandment announcement. Parole proposal aims to encourage further cooperation in dismantling extremist networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:52 IST
Indonesia Contemplates Parole and Amnesty for Jemaah Islamiyah Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is deliberating on granting parole to two former leaders of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant network, along with offering amnesty to several jailed members. This move comes after 1,300 former members declared their allegiance to the country, as confirmed by senior officials.

Jemaah Islamiyah was tied to al Qaeda and was responsible for some of Indonesia's deadliest attacks, such as the 2002 Bali bombings and the 2003 Jakarta hotel attack. The plans for parole and amnesty follow the announcement of JI's disbandment in June by senior members.

Eddy Hartono, head of Indonesia's counter-terrorism agency, has indicated that parole might be proposed for ex-leaders Abu Rusdan and Para Wijayanto. The Ministry of Law and Penitentiary Affairs is gathering data on the number of former members eligible for parole or amnesty. Procedures for granting amnesty, as well as dropping outstanding charges, are being set into motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024