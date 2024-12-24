Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Turkish Factory

In a tragic incident, a powerful explosion at an explosives factory in northwest Turkey claimed 12 lives and injured four others. The blast has prompted an immediate investigation by authorities, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Footage broadcast by CNN Turk depicted a massive fireball and a plume of smoke engulfing the factory, situated in the village of Kavakli, Balikesir province. The explosion obliterated the building, leaving a twisted metal framework in its wake. Local governor assured the public there were no indications pointing towards sabotage.

Swift action by fire crews helped manage the blaze, while health and security units were mobilized to assist in the aftermath. The government's communications directorate confirmed the ongoing investigation into the tragic event.

