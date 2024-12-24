Philippine Missile Move: A Sovereign Defense Stance Amid Rising Tensions

The Philippines' defense minister defended the country's deployment of a U.S. medium-range missile system, asserting it falls within sovereign rights despite China's objections. The issue stems from heightened tensions over disputed South China Sea territories.

Defending the Typhon missile deployment as legitimate and legal, the ministry emphasized the importance of such assets for national defense. Philippine Army Chief Roy Galido confirmed ongoing negotiations to acquire a mid-range missile system, citing its adaptability.

China reiterated its opposition, demanding the Typhon system's withdrawal. The U.S. continues testing the system's regional conflict feasibility, a move China warns might lead to confrontation. Manila's ties with Washington have grown stronger against this backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)